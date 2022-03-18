Analysts Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.32). Agenus reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

AGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857,832 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 2,741.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,823,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,819 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,245 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGEN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,227,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,173. The firm has a market cap of $761.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.19. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

