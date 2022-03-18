Analysts Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $743.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) will report sales of $743.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $743.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $742.27 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $329.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. 327,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,169. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 48,310 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.