Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Fortress Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBIO. TheStreet cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

FBIO opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 25.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 23.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 187,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

