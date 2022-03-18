Analysts Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.00 Million

Analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will post $68.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.89 million. Heska posted sales of $60.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $291.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.28 million to $293.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $318.48 million, with estimates ranging from $304.70 million to $331.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.67.

Heska stock traded up $12.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.82. 123,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,374.82 and a beta of 1.59. Heska has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $275.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Heska by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Heska by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 202,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

