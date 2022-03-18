Analysts Expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Will Post Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Analysts expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the lowest is $2.15. TotalEnergies posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $11.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $11.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 37.73%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

