Analysts Expect Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ earnings. Xenetic Biosciences also posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenetic Biosciences.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 277,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XBIO remained flat at $$1.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,184. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.51.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

