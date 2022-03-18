Analysts Offer Predictions for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

UBA opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,883,000 after buying an additional 436,210 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,291,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 63,897 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

