Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Brenntag (BNR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brenntag (FRA: BNR) recently:

3/18/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €95.00 ($104.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/16/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €82.00 ($90.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/15/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €87.50 ($96.15) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/14/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €90.00 ($98.90) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/10/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €99.00 ($108.79) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/10/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €82.00 ($90.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €95.00 ($104.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €105.00 ($115.38) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €85.00 ($93.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/4/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €99.00 ($108.79) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/28/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €82.00 ($90.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €87.50 ($96.15) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/2/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €85.00 ($93.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/1/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €108.00 ($118.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/24/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €105.00 ($115.38) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/19/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €82.00 ($90.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

FRA BNR traded up €0.50 ($0.55) on Friday, hitting €73.20 ($80.44). The company had a trading volume of 423,845 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.08. Brenntag SE has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($61.81).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

