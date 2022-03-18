Analysts Set Expectations for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $246.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.91.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,595,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

