Analysts Set Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) PT at $93.71

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.55.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.60. 10,347,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,617,571. Oracle has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after buying an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.