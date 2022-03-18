Analysts Set Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Target Price at $18.60

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

VRCA opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.98. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

