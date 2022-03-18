Analyzing Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aprea Therapeutics and Arvinas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aprea Therapeutics 2 3 0 0 1.60 Arvinas 0 0 16 0 3.00

Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Arvinas has a consensus price target of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.79%. Given Arvinas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arvinas is more favorable than Aprea Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arvinas has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Arvinas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A -$53.48 million ($1.75) -1.04 Arvinas $46.70 million 74.58 -$191.00 million ($3.81) -17.23

Aprea Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aprea Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Arvinas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Arvinas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aprea Therapeutics N/A -60.69% -51.94% Arvinas -409.29% -27.31% -16.93%

Summary

Arvinas beats Aprea Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aprea Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers. It also develops APR-548, a p53 reactivator that is on Phase I dose-escalation clinical trial for oral administration in MDS patients. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The company was founded in February 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.