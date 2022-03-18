Analyzing Constellation Brands (STZ) & Its Rivals

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Constellation Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

This table compares Constellation Brands and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.36 billion $2.00 billion -739.23 Constellation Brands Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -21.24

Constellation Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Brands. Constellation Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Constellation Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 6 13 0 2.68 Constellation Brands Competitors 275 1272 1446 32 2.41

Constellation Brands presently has a consensus price target of $271.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.27%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 130.53%. Given Constellation Brands’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Constellation Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Constellation Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands -0.56% 15.03% 7.16% Constellation Brands Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Dividends

Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Constellation Brands pays out -310.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 105.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Constellation Brands has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Brands’ competitors have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points. The Corporate Operations and Other segment comprise costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations, and information technology. The Canopy segment consists of canopy equity method Investments. The company was founded by Marvin Sands in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.