Analyzing NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) & Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

NetEase and Opera are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetEase and Opera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $13.75 billion 4.15 $2.73 billion $3.88 21.93 Opera $251.46 million 2.45 -$15.78 million ($0.14) -38.14

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Opera. Opera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NetEase has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NetEase and Opera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 1 1 6 0 2.63 Opera 0 0 1 0 3.00

NetEase presently has a consensus price target of $129.57, indicating a potential upside of 52.26%. Opera has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 218.35%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than NetEase.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 19.25% 18.79% 11.12% Opera -6.28% -0.30% -0.28%

Summary

NetEase beats Opera on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc. provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Cloud Pen; online courses; interactive learning apps; and enterprise services, such as Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that helps third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to access its optical character recognition capability and neural machine translation engine. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products, including consumer electronics, food, apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; NetEase Media, an internet media platform; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Opera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

