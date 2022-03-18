Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Short Interest Up 25.3% in February

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE PLAN traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,345. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $525,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,342. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Anaplan by 97,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Anaplan by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 68,562 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Anaplan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after buying an additional 52,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Anaplan from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

