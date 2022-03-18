Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given New $45.75 Price Target at Zacks Investment Research

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Zacks Investment Research to $45.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.19.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $45.06 on Monday. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

In other Andersons news, Director Stephen F. Dowdle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,771 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $76,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,777 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

