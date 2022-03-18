Andrew M. Cohn Buys 2,993 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $16.70 on Friday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.26 million, a PE ratio of 98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.59%.

GWRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global Water Resources by 27.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 65,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

