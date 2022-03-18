ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases Earnings Results

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ANIP opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANIP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

