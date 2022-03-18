Anil Tammineedi Sells 150,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anil Tammineedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $823,000.00.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stem by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,426 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stem by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,603,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,299,000 after acquiring an additional 604,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares during the period. General Electric Co. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,378,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,182,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

