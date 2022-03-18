Apexium Financial LP Buys New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,531.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,545,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 109,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 92,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,705,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85.

