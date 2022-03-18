Apexium Financial LP Increases Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Apexium Financial LP increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW opened at $98.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.93. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $84.12 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.