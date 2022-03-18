Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 538,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of APOG opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

