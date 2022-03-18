Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.42

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 25024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 228.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

