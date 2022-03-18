Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AGTC opened at $1.84 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

