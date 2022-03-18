Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 78,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 782,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $1.69 on Friday. Applied UV has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $13.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In other Applied UV news, President Max Munn bought 10,000 shares of Applied UV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied UV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied UV by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Applied UV (Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.