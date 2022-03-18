APYSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $83,570.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00045598 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.40 or 0.07018163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,626.57 or 0.99863866 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00033166 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

