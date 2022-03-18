Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Gap Down to $17.63

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.63, but opened at $16.78. Arbor Realty Trust shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 73,914 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a current ratio of 38.20.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,342,000 after purchasing an additional 168,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 183,625 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 635,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 124,036 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

