Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given New $8.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. The business had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 904,006 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,211,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

