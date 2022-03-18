ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Down 22.3% in February

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 6,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.00 ($49.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.98.

ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.99. 4,579,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

