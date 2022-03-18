Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $83.78 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

