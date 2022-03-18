Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Raised by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

ADM stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.15. 105,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $87.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

