Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $66.75. 61,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,340. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

