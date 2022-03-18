Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 1,997 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth $4,636,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth $98,102,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth $431,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PATH. Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

UiPath stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. 100,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,001. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $102,024.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,105,106. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.