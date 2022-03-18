Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 219 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.42. 23,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.47 and its 200-day moving average is $254.11.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

