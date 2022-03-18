Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 323 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $53,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,905. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.63. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,738,725. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.