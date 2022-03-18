Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,729,000 after purchasing an additional 161,927 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,337,000 after acquiring an additional 130,565 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,816. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.86 and a 12-month high of $478.47. The company has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.