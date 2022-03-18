Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,852 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 96,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674,456. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $172.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

