Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 312 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

IQVIA stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.30 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

