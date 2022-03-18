Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 385 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.20. 1,291,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.78 and its 200-day moving average is $129.11. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $153.05.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

