Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 153 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after buying an additional 166,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Garmin by 9.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,550,000 after purchasing an additional 142,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Garmin by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Garmin by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 3.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

GRMN traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.05. 35,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.73. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

