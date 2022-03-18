Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

ARCO stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 798.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

ARCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

