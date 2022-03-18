Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) PT Lowered to $15.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARBK. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $3,200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $2,291,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

