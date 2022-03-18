Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGO. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARGO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.19. 261,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,897. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after acquiring an additional 297,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 47,946.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.