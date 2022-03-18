Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZMCF opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Arizona Metals has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

