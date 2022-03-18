Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Ark Restaurants worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

