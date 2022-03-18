Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%.
About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
