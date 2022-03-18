ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Up 16% This Week

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $90,062.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

