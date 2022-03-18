Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 102,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

