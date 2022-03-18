Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $18.79.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.