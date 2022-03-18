Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Gap Down to $4.04

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.91. Astra Space shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 6,181 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASTR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.
Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
