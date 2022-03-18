Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Gap Down to $4.04

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.91. Astra Space shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 6,181 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASTR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Astra Space alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.