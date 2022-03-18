Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ATHX opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $194.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -1.53.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athersys will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Athersys news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo acquired 132,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Athersys by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Athersys by 36.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athersys by 31.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Athersys by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Athersys by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

